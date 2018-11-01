Northern Technologies International Co. (NTIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NTIC stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.25. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids and coatings, rust removers and cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

