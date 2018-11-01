Northland Power Inc. (NPI) Receives C$27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPI. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$20.25 on Monday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$20.02 and a 1-year high of C$25.33.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.50 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 20.85%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. It generates electricity from thermal, wind, solar, hydro, and biomass power plants. As of September 24, 2018, the company owned or had a net economic interest in power producing facilities with a total capacity of approximately 2,029 megawatts.

