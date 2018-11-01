Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 341.23% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.12 million. On average, analysts expect Och-Ziff Capital Management Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OZM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 42,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

OZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 14,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $28,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $72,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

