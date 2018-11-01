Okta Inc (OKTA) Holdings Trimmed by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,022 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for 4.2% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Okta worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Okta by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Okta by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52 and a beta of -0.60. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Okta to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Okta to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 225,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $12,424,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,819 shares of company stock worth $40,579,166 in the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.