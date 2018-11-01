OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Position in Owens Corning (OC)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 74,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of OC opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $88,523.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,332.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

