Omni One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,622.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00081079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $22,622.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00787544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003772 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013194 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,912 coins and its circulating supply is 561,596 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

