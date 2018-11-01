ON Semiconductor (ON) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

ON opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $68,705.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $165,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,494 shares of company stock valued at $768,883 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $216,682,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,193,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,142,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,774,000 after purchasing an additional 227,680 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 5,109,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 142,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $84,493,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

