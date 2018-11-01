OneMain (OMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

OMF traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $30.87. 1,409,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,230. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.70.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $88,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,644 shares in the company, valued at $270,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

