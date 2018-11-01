ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,629,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,848,000 after buying an additional 3,276,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $94,768,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 266.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after buying an additional 383,754 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 30.0% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,537,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,226,000 after buying an additional 355,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,606,000 after buying an additional 354,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 187.50%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

