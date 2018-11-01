ONEOK (OKE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.81. 2,443,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,239. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $344,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in ONEOK by 827.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ONEOK by 205.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

