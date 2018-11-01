Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,690 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $39.83 on Thursday. Prudential Public Limited has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $55.36.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.1567 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

