Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth $1,512,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 25.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 48.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,770,000 after buying an additional 157,545 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth $244,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $96.13 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

