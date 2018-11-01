Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Copart by 1,018.6% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 668,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after buying an additional 609,100 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 56.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 64,065 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 110.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Gabelli raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

