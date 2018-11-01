Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,919,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,228,000 after acquiring an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,028,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 98.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,778,000 after acquiring an additional 964,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 183,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.23 million. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $324,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at $665,259.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,668 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

