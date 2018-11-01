Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.