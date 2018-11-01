Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $104.30 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.