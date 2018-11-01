Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,971. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $391.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 132.30%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

