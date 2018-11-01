Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. FMR LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 292.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 893,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after purchasing an additional 665,690 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $23,987,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $15,167,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 1,291.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 123,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oshkosh by 39.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

