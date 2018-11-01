OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.88

News articles about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The company has a market cap of $346.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.09. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTCM. ValuEngine upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

