OvaScience (OVAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.66

OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 3100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Get OvaScience alerts:

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. OvaScience had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 11,175.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OvaScience stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) by 217.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.33% of OvaScience worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OvaScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVAS)

OvaScience, Inc, a fertility company, discovers, develops, and commercializes fertility treatment options for women and families struggling with infertility worldwide. Its patented technology is based on the discovery about the existence of egg precursor (EggPC) cells to transform the treatment landscape for women's fertility.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for OvaScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OvaScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.