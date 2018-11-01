ParkByte (PKB) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, ParkByte has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. ParkByte has a market cap of $77,278.00 and $0.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkByte alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015110 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ParkByte

ParkByte (CRYPTO:PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.