Parker-Hannifin (PH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.10-11.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $11.10-11.70 EPS.

Shares of PH traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.35. 1,954,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,465.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,178,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,321,000 after buying an additional 1,569,099 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,154,000 after buying an additional 548,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,368,000 after buying an additional 77,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,523,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,399,000 after buying an additional 256,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 6th. MED cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$162.10” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.