Parker-Hannifin (PH) Trading Up 5.1% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $159.53 and last traded at $159.35. Approximately 1,954,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,175,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.63.

The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Parker-Hannifin from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.17.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,178,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,321,000 after buying an additional 1,569,099 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,154,000 after buying an additional 548,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after buying an additional 77,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,523,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,399,000 after buying an additional 256,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

