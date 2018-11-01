Paycom Software (PAYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software updated its guidance to EPS.

PAYC stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.78. The company had a trading volume of 178,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,084. Paycom Software has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 139.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

In related news, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.53, for a total value of $627,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock worth $11,855,816 over the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

