PCM (PCMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PCM Inc. is a technology solutions provider to businesses, government and educational institutions and individual consumers. The Company’s operating segments consists of Commercial, Public Sector and MacMall. It offers technology products and solutions as well as consumer electronics equipment and other consumer products. PCM Inc., formerly known as PC Mall, Inc., is headquartered in El Segundo, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PCM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PCM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

PCMI traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. 5,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PCM has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $212.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. PCM had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $510.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that PCM will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 19,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $439,090.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,430.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Maloof sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PCM by 1,564.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PCM by 137.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM in the second quarter valued at $623,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

