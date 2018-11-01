PDL BioPharma (PDLI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect PDL BioPharma to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect PDL BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDLI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,552. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PDL BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $363.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.27.

PDL BioPharma declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 27.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDLI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

