Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $974.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNW opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

