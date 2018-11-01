Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Glaukos Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GKOS)

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Glaukos in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of GKOS opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 112.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $183,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $364,000.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 502,760 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $30,361,676.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

