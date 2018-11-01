PolyOne Co. (POL) SVP J Scott Horn Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) SVP J Scott Horn bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $325,487.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $32.31 on Thursday. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,631,000 after purchasing an additional 596,343 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 408,471 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 4,697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 386,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 378,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 5,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 344,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Wellington Shields lowered PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

