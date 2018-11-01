PopularCoin (POP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a market cap of $243,028.00 and $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00797356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004657 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011353 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,842,033,329 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

