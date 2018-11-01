PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $86.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,095,400. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $70.15 on Thursday. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

