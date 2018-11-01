Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,859 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 10,502,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,469,000 after buying an additional 7,058,190 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,027,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,611,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,744 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,562,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,344,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,103,000 after purchasing an additional 566,932 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.99. 3,007,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,965,293. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

