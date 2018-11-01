ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,099,274 shares, a growth of 234.7% from the September 28th total of 1,224,689 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,108,185 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UVXY stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $150.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 624,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,806 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,566,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

