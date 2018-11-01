PRS Reit PLC (PRSR) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Thursday. PRS Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

PRS Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

