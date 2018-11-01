QUALCOMM (QCOM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $70.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 969,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,507,338. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

