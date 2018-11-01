QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Shares of 1,900 Praxair, Inc. (PX)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PX. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 2.6% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 25.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

PX stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Praxair, Inc. has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $169.75.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

