QuinStreet (QNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,868. The firm has a market cap of $671.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Singular Research began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “long” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 38,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $549,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,758.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $39,101.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,329,595 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,003. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

