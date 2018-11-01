Quintana Energy Services (QES) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QES. Zacks Investment Research cut Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $9.15 to $8.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.16.

Shares of NYSE:QES traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.37. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,084. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $211.46 million and a PE ratio of -127.40.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $607,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

