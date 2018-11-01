R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in American Express (AXP)

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. American Express comprises approximately 1.3% of R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in American Express by 1,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 119,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 109,440 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in American Express by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CFO Scott Murcray purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo purchased 20,142,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $103.92 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

