Randgold Resources (RRS) Upgraded to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) to a sector performer rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 4,500 ($58.80).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RRS. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price (down previously from GBX 9,000 ($117.60)) on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Numis Securities lowered Randgold Resources to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Randgold Resources from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,926.92 ($90.51).

Shares of LON:RRS traded up GBX 150 ($1.96) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,300 ($82.32). 497,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,212. Randgold Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,255 ($107.87).

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

