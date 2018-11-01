Range Resources (RRC) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $427,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 250.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,333 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 63,808 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mobius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $1,414,000.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.