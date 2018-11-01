Rayonier (RYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 683,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,425. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get Rayonier alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.15%.

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.