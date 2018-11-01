Regency Centers Corp Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share (REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.51 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $70.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $158,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $86,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $532,456. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

