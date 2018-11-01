Regenxbio (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Regenxbio to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $40.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 44.44%. On average, analysts expect Regenxbio to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,134. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of -1.19. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

In other Regenxbio news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $562,574.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,432,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $490,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,167 shares of company stock worth $11,214,837. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Regenxbio from $48.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Regenxbio from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Regenxbio from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

