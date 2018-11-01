Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,179,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,453,000 after buying an additional 754,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,496,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,190,000 after buying an additional 95,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,807,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,818,000 after buying an additional 4,486,512 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,047,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,525,000 after buying an additional 61,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

