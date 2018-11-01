Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Boosts Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 177.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $135.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

