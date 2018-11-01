RenaissanceRe (RNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($13.81) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $125.70. 2,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,487. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.57.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

