Research Analysts Set Expectations for Realogy Holdings Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Realogy in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Realogy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Realogy has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,522,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,240 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,200,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,469 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,217,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,890,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

