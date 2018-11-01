Reviewing Borqs Technologies (BRQS) and Its Peers

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ: BRQS) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Borqs Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies -3.93% -16.57% -6.12% Borqs Technologies Competitors -4.69% -3.66% 0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Borqs Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Borqs Technologies Competitors 312 1511 2151 67 2.49

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Borqs Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borqs Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Borqs Technologies has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies’ peers have a beta of -35.17, meaning that their average stock price is 3,617% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borqs Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $154.31 million -$12.56 million -2.63 Borqs Technologies Competitors $1.46 billion $55.79 million 24.11

Borqs Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies. Borqs Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Borqs Technologies peers beat Borqs Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

