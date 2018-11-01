Reviewing ChoicePoint (CPS) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (PFTI)

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChoicePoint and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoicePoint 1 1 2 0 2.25 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChoicePoint presently has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Given ChoicePoint’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChoicePoint is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChoicePoint and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoicePoint $3.62 billion 0.47 $135.30 million $11.08 8.62 Puradyn Filter Technologies $2.25 million 1.84 -$1.23 million N/A N/A

ChoicePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

ChoicePoint has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of ChoicePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ChoicePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChoicePoint and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoicePoint 4.10% 24.74% 8.03% Puradyn Filter Technologies -23.11% N/A -45.02%

Summary

ChoicePoint beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoicePoint

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn trademark. Its Puradyn systems clean oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and evaporation process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company's products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

